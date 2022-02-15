Three Tigers qualify for state tournament action

Three Tekamah-Herman wrestlers qualified for this weekend’s state tournament through their efforts at the Class C District 1 meet in Madison last weekend.
Senior Dawson Schram and junior Logan Burt each will be making their second trip to state. They will be joined by freshman Blayne Williams when the Class C state meet gets under way Thursday morning at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Burt placed second in the 152-lb. class at the district tournament, Schram was fourth at 160 while Williams was the runner-up at 106.
The Tigers also picked up scoring from Austin Breckenridge who went 2-2 at 145 lbs. Freshman Spencer Pagels went 2-2 at 170 lbs. and was one match away from a state berth. Another freshman, Cole Booth, picked up a pin victory at 182 lbs. Their efforts helped the Tigers finish 10th in the 16-school tourney with 58 points.
Burt got his district tournament started in a big way. After receiving a first round bye, his second period pin over Bishop Neumann’s Adam Ohnoutka was the 100th win of his career.
A fall victory over Raymond Central’s Kyle Peterson in the semifinals set up a match with Aquinas’ Christopher Nickolite. The Monarch senior moved to 43-0 with a 15-8 decision win. Tied 4-4 going into the second period, Nickolite scored an escape early in the period and posted five more takedowns over the last three minutes to win going away.
Peterson advanced to take third at the district meet. He and Burt are in the same half of the 152-lb. bracket for state and could meet in the semifinals. Burt caries a 37-4 record into state competition and is looking to improve on the bronze medal he won last year at 138 lbs. He opens against West Holt sophomore Caleb Davis who sports a 33-12 mark. Wilber-Clatonia’s Colby Homolka has the top seed in Burt’s portion of the bracket. Peterson will have to get past Wood River’s Dylan Ancheta and Battle Creek’s Korbyn Battershaw, the District 3 champ, to make the semis.
Nickolite and Valentine’s Ashton Lurz are the two district champions in the top half of the bracket.
Schram lost his semifinal district match to Twin River’s Beau Zoucha, the eventual runner-up.
In a third-round consolation match and with a state tournament berth on the line against Elkhorn Valley’s Trevis Halsey, it didn’t look like Schram would make his second state trip. Starting the second period from the bottom position, Halsey scored a reversal and nearly had Schram pinned before the Tiger senior scored a reversal of his own and completed the pin at 1:54.
The bronze medal match didn’t bring nearly as much excitement. Raymond Central’s Tie Hollandsworth improved to 36-9 with a 12-3 decision.
Schram will bring a 28-14 record to the mat in his state tourney opener against O’Neill’s Levi Drueke, 37-7, the District 4 champ.
Grand Island Central Catholic’s Ben Alberts, the District 1 champion who is now 43-4, is in the same half of the bracket. Hollandsworth and Zoucha are in the bottom half where Cross County/Osceola’s Cameron Graham and his 52-0 record dominate the class.
Williams opened his district tournament stay with a 12-5 over Sophia Schults of Raymond Central. Schultz advanced to take third in the class and is the only female wrestler in this year’s boys field.
In his semifinal match against Superior’s Holden McDonald, Williams trailed 4-0 going in the final period. McDonald scored an early reversal, growing his margin to 6-0, but the match was just starting to heat up. Williams scored a reversal and a near fall to cut the deficit to 6-5. McDonald got a reversal and two back points to go up 10-5. With 43 seconds left, Williams scored another reversal, turning it into a pin at the 5:23 mark.
In the final against Grady Romshek from Aquinas, the Monarch junior ended things early, using a body throw for a pin just 16 seconds into the match.
Williams, now 23-17, is paired against St. Paul freshman Derrick Ruzicka in his state opener. Ruzicka is 28-17. Crofton-Bloomfield sophomore Robbie Fisher, 41-1, likely awaits the winner in the quarterfinals. Schultz is in the same half of the bracket, as is the District 4 champ, Hershey freshman Ethan Elliott who is 32-5.
Romshek and Norfolk Catholic’s Yair Santiago have the top two seeds in the top half of the bracket.
Behind its seven weight class champions Aquinas Catholic easily won the team title with 231 points and tied with Battle Creek with a Class C-leading 10 state qualifiers. Raymond Central was a distant second at 146.5, Fillmore Central was third with 135.5.
BRLD junior heavyweight Daven Whitley also qualified out of District 1. Whitley returns to the state field where he placed sixth a year ago, winning the first state medal for the co-op program.
Oakland-Craig hosted the District 2 tournament and advanced two wrestlers into state tournament action. Ben Loftis placed third at 120 lbs. while Tavis Uhing was fourth at 160.
First and second round matches in Class C get under way at 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the CHI Health Center in Omaha.
Consolations bouts start at 9:30 a.m. on Friday. Championship semifinal and third round consolation matches start at 5 p.m. Friday afternoon.
Consolation medal round matches in all classes start at 9:30 Saturday morning. The championship finals in all four classes and the girls finals all begin at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Class C District 1
Team Results—State Qualifiers
1. Aquinas Catholic, 231—10; 2. Raymond Central, 146.5—8; 3. Fillmore Central, 135.5—8; 4. Syracuse, 106—6; 5. Bishop Neumann, 92—4; 6. Superior, 76—3; 7. Tri County, 75—3; 8. Elkhorn Valley, 71—3; 9. Twin River, 66—3; 10. Tekamah-Herman, 58—3; 11. Hartington Cedar Catholic, 39—2; 12. BRLD, 34—1; 13. Grand Island Central Catholic, 30—1; 14. South Central Nebraska Unified District No. 5, 15—1; 15. Madison, 0—0; 16. Lutheran High Northeast, -1—0.
Individual Results
106— Blayne Williams (23-17), decisioned Sophia Shultz (Raymond Central), 12-5; pinned Holden McDonald (Superior), 5:23; pinned by Grady Romshek (Aquinas Catholic), 0:16; placed second.
145—Austin Breckenridge (26-11), decisioned Conner Specht (Bishop Neumann), 9-3; pinned by Cy Petersen (Syracuse), 1:56; won major decision over Zaid Martinez (Tri County), 12-0; decisioned by Kelby Coufal (Aquinas Catholic), 6-3; did not place.
152—Logan Burt (37-4), first round bye; pinned Adam Ohnoutka (Bishop Neumann), 3:32; pinned Kyle Peterson (Raymond Central), 2:16; decisioned by Christopher Nickolite (Aquinas Catholic), 15-8; placed second.
160—Dawson Schram (28-14), first round bye; decisioned Ethan Schmid (Aquinas Catholic, 4-0; pinned by Beau Zoucha (Twin River), 3:14; pinned Trevis Halsey (Elkhorn Valley), 1:54; lost major decision to Tie Hollandsworth (Raymond Central), 12-3; placed fourth.
170—Spencer Pagels (20-13), first round bye; pinned by Owen Wander (Syracuse), 3:39; pinned Juan Garcia (BRLD), 4:02; decisioned Jay Halsey (Elkhorn Valley), 7-1; pinned by Jackson Turner (Fillmore Central), 4:27; did not place.
182—Cole Booth (15-26), first round bye; pinned by Michael Andel (Aquinas Catholic), 0:56; pinned Angel Morgan (Superior), 0:17; pinned by Barrett Bischoff (Syracuse), 2:54; did not place.
195—Tristan Tobin (7-15), pinned by Mason Kreikemeier (Raymond Central), 3:46; consolation bye; decisioned by Ty Woerner (Superior), 6-0; did not place.