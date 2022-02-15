Tiger girls end regular season with a big win

It's not how you start the game, it's how you finish it.
Coach David Eriksen saw his Tiger girls fall behind by eight points, 24-16, heading into the fourth quarter against visiting Fort Calhoun Thursday night. Eriksen’s squad has had problems all season closing gaps late in games.
This time, however? No problem.
Preslee Hansen's three-pointer and a late steal by Elena Jetensky gave the Tigers all the momentum they needed to force overtime and come away with a 33-31 upset win over the Pioneers.
The Tigers started out rough at the foul line, missing their first seven shots as they trailed early 5-0 but they went 10-15 for the remainder of the game.
“Our foul shots put us in a hole early in the first half,” Eriksen said. “In the second half we got off to a much better start.
“We'd been in several games where we were within eight points late in the game and this time we were able to settle down.”
Hansen led the Tigers with 12 points in what Eriksen called a group effort.
“Everyone did a nice job tonight,” he said. “It was great to see multiple contributions throughout the game, both on offense and defense.”
Maddy Tinkham and Bria Bench led Fort Calhoun with 11 points apiece. The Tiger defense limited Fort Calhoun’s leading scorer Tessa Skelton, to just seven points.
The Tiger girls, now 7-14, were scheduled to begin postseason play in the Class C2 Subdistrict 2 tournament Monday night, Feb. 14, at Oakland-Craig against 6-15 Omaha Nation. The winner advanced to play 15-6 Oakland-Craig on Tuesday (tonight) at 6 p.m. The Knights currently are ranked sixth among Class C2 powers. Another state-ranked club, ninth-ranked Pender, has the tournament’s number-two seed. The championship game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Thursday.
Fort Calhoun’s powerful boys team got out to a 22-6 lead after one quarter of the boys game, extended it to 40-20 at halftime and never looked back in coasting to a 76-51 win, their 16th in 20 starts this season.
Grayson Bouwman led four Calhoun players in double digits with a game-high 26 points. Carsen Schwarz added 14, Glenn Hunter 11 and Zane Schwarz 11.
Brock Rogers led three Tigers in double figures with 15 points. Jed Hoover tossed in 13 and Brody Rogers added 11. Hoover also became the new record-holder for most steals in a season at 68.
Coach Taylor Klein's boys are next in action on Friday, Feb. 18, at home for their regular-season finale against Omaha Brownell-Talbot.
Tigers fall to potent NBC clubs
Tekamah-Herman traveled to North Bend Central Tuesday evening, hoping to grab a little positive momentum with an upset.
Unfortunately, the NBC Tigers had other ideas—in both games.
Coach David Eriksen’s girls stayed with NBC, the second-ranked team in Class C1, for the majority of the first half, trailing only 9-5 after one, but NBC erupted for 21 points in the second quarter and 23 more in the third on the way to a 61-29 win.
Preslee Hansen led Tekamah-Herman with 16 points, including a pair of three-pointers.
Sydney Emanuel led three NBC players in double figures with 17 points. Kaitlyn Emanuel’s first basket in a 15-point outing put her over the 1,000-point mark for her career, only the fourth Lady Tiger to achieve that feat.
Coach Taylor Klein’s boys also hung with NBC, who also has spent time in the Class C1 rankings, for the majority of the first half, trailing 30-19 at intermission. But a 22-14 third quarter allowed North Bend Central to pull away for a 70-46 win.
Brock Rogers led T-H with 21 points. Kyler Hellbusch led four NBC players in double figures with a game-high 27 points.