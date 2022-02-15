Yesterdays

1 Year Ago (2021)
Elkhorn Logan Valley Public Health Department hosted a COVID-19 vaccination clinic in Tekamah Feb. 3 and more clinics are planned for the future. Another was held in Oakland on Saturday. But, like with the Tekamah clinic, seniors looking to get vaccinated were required to first make an appointment with the public health department.
5 Years Ago (2017)
Tekamah-Herman senior Trenton Elliott qualified for his fourth appearance in the state wrestling tournament by placing second at 138 lbs. at the Class C District 3 tournament at St. Paul. Elliott will be joined at state by fellow senior Ben Metzler, juniors Max Hansen, Matt Hawkins and sophomores Brandon Schram and Cody Elliott.
10 Years Ago (2012)
For the first time in 120 years, Tekamah will not be having a Firemen’s Ball in 2012. Once the linchpin of the department’s fundraising efforts, the ball has been a money loser for the department the last few years. Department officers said the organization’s fundraising campaigns remain strong, but added that the money it does receive shouldn’t pay debts incurred by other projects.
20 Years Ago (2002)
Over 200 Burt County Public Power District customers remained without power Monday following a devastating winter storm on Saturday. Utility officials estimated that three-fourths of the company’s 4,000 customers lost power sometime during the storm. The storm started as rain Saturday afternoon, but as the temperature dropped, the rain turned to snow, leaving more than two inches of fresh powder on top of a thick layer of ice. When the wind came up, topping 45 miles per hour at times, the accumulated ice helped snap 30 of the 30-inch circumference poles off at the ground like twigs.
30 Years Ago (1992)
Lyle Farrens was recognized for his 25 years on the Decatur Rural Fire Board. Farrens was among the original members when the panel was formed and has been president of the board since 1969. Other board members include Jim Clements, Merle Farrens, Boyd Worley and Wendell Christensen.
40 Years Ago (1982)
Kevin Hovendick was recently installed as president of Tekamah-Herman’s Future Farmers of America chapter. Other officers include: Paul Anderson, vice president; Tim Gregerson, secretary; Roger Blackerby, treasurer; John Hardy, parliamentarian; Greg Clements, sentinel; and Laura Rieken, reporter.
50 Years Ago (1972)
Dan Tierney became the first Tekamah-Herman wrestler crowned a district tournament champion and is the only Tiger headed to this weekend’s state tournament. Tierney’s finish helped the tigers place sixth in the 14-school Class B tourney at Schuyler. This year’s Tiger club scored more points, 37, and finished higher in the team standings than in any previous year.
60 Years Ago (1962)
Details were completed recently whereby the Tekamah Home Association entered into an agreement with Nebraska Senior Citizens Home, Inc. for the erection and operation of a home in Tekamah. Construction is expected to start June 1 with occupancy 90 days later. The facility, to be located at 9th and L, will have an L-shaped design with over 18,000 square feet of actual floor space.
70 Years Ago (1952)
F.F. Francisco of the Northwestern Bell Telephone Co. in Omaha previewed the latest development in long-distance telephoning—operator toll calling, which is expected to begin in the city Feb. 17—during the Chamber of Commerce program last Wednesday night. Using a specially-made telephone equipment board, Francisco showed how it will eventually be possible for everyone to reach telephones in other cities in about half the time now required. He also predicted that someday it may be possible to dial directly to almost any telephone in the country.
80 Years Ago (1942)
Mrs. Faye Tunberg of Tekamah and Mrs. D. Roy Way of Decatur have been appointed to serve on the Burt County Rationing Board. County rationing boards were ordered some days ago to increase their membership to five and to include at least one woman. Other members include chairman Robert Adams of Tekamah; W.C. Heitzelman, Lyons; and Arthur Dahl, Oakland. So far, the board’s business has only been to deal with the rationing of tires and new cars, however, the rationing of sugar will go into effect in the near future and rationing of other commodities will be taken over as necessity dictates.
90 Years Ago (1932)
H.L. Webster and James S. Gill, master farmers of this community, have been extended an invitation by the Omaha Chamber of Commerce to be present at a meeting tomorrow evening honoring the Master Farmers of Nebraska. Mr. Webster has been asked to give a short address on agricultural problems. The meeting is an annual event and this year Mr. Carl. R. Gray, president of the Union Pacific Railroad, will be chairman of the evening.
100 Years Ago (1922)
Mr. and Mrs. Jennewein and Mr. and Mrs. Tobin narrowly escaped drowning in the Missouri River as they were crossing the stream in a car. The dirty ice, along with a dirty windshield, prevented them from noticing the thin ice until a swish of water on the wheels prompted them to observe more closely. Open water was only a few feet ahead of them when they turned around and made it to the shore.