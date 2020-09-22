Three separate events preceded the Village of Craig’s September board meeting. At the Tax Hearing, a 1 percent increase in the restricted funds authority passed. At the Budget Meeting, it was explained that the tax levy stays the same at just under 45 cents. At the third meeting, Board Chairman Duane Hinman explained that only routine maintenance is currently planned for the village’s streets under the 1- and 6-year road plans, unless significant grant funding is received. It was additionally shared that a JEO representative believed that since the CDBG applications for streets and water projects go to different governmental branches, that both could be granted concurrently.
Jen Hinman gave a zoning committee update. The board voted to require a building permit for new construction or change of a building’s footprint using a simple two-page form. A permit should be obtained before building starts.
The bathroom project at the park only needs some floors sealed to be completed. Work on the park shelter will commence shortly.
The board approved to have gutters installed as soon as possible at the Craig Community Center to reduce or eliminate water incursion on the south wall. More work at the old gym is planned and another $5,000 has been set aside in the Center’s improvement account, but waiting until Oct. 1 for the new budget year has been advised. Outside money will be needed to complete the final phase of exterior work with received bids totaling nearly $23,000.
The board voted to purchase a new water controller costing $5,500, as the old one went out with all numbers going to zero. The sewer lift station sensors are functioning erratically.
Sept. 26, has been set as the 2020 Community Clean-up date. A dumpster will be available for village residents.