Candidates may begin filing for office Jan. 5

As December slips away, it’s time for potential political candidates to start thinking about making their plans official.
Candidates at all levels of government may begin filing for office tomorrow, Jan. 5, 2022. The deadline for incumbents to file is Feb. 15. An incumbent is anyone who holds elective office, including someone who holds one office but wants to run for another. Nonincumbents may file through March 1.
Burt County’s seven elective offices all are on the November ballot.
County Assessor Joni Renshaw is the longest-tenured elected official in the courthouse, December 2022 marks the end of her seventh term in office.
County Surveyor Fred Franklin could seek his sixth term.
District Court Clerk Michele Quick could seek her fifth term. County Clerk Sarah Freidel would seek her third term.
County Treasurer Robin Olson could run for a second term.
County Sheriff Eric Nick and County Attorney Edmond Talbot both would be seeking their first elected terms.
The odd-numbered districts on the county board will be decided during November’s general election. The recent death of Supervisor Cliff Morrow means new representation for the constituents of District 1. He had held the post for nearly 20 years. A successor is expected to be appointed soon to fill the remaining months of Morrow’s term. That individual then becomes the incumbent and must meet the incumbent deadline to file for the election.
According to a spokesman with the Nebraska Secretary of State, Nebraska law dictates that vacancies on the county board shall be filled by a committee comprised of the county clerk, county attorney and county treasurer. Although the statute doesn’t address when the vacancy must be filled, a different law requires vacancies to be filled within 45 days after a vacancy occurs “unless good cause is shown that the requirement imposes an undue burden.”
Burt County Clerk Sarah Freidel said applications are being accepted at her office through Jan. 20 for those wanting the appointment. Prospective candidates must be an eligible voter and live in the district.
Burt County Board of Supervisors approved new district boundaries during its Dec. 28 meeting. Candidates for the vacancy must live in the new Dist. 1.
Prospective applicants are encouraged to contact Freidel at 402-374-2955, or via e-mail to clerk@burtcountyne.gov to learn more.
Freidel said a replacement is expected to be named by the county board’s Feb. 8 meeting.
If a replacement is not named by the Feb. 15 deadline for incumbents to file, the replacement is allowed to file by the nonincumbent deadline.
In the other districts, Dist. 3 Supervisor Ted Connealy would be seeking his third term. Dale Webster from Dist. 5 and Carl Pearson from Dist. 7 each would be seeking a second term.
The Dist. 16 seat in the state legislature also is on the ballot. Incumbent State Sen. Ben Hansen has indicated he plans to seek re-election.
The governor and the rest of the state’s constitutional officers also must stand for election in 2022.
In local elections, Tekamah voters will elect a mayor and the city council seats held by Jane Walford and Kelly Adamson.
Voters also will pick mayors in Oakland and Lyons. Two council seats in Oakland and Lyons also will be decided.
Seats also are available on the three school boards in the county. In the Tekamah-Herman district, half of the six-member board is elected every two years. In this cycle, Bill Skinner and Paul Potadle are incumbents from Ward 2, which represents rural district patrons from Burt County; Sheryl Stansberry is the incumbent from Ward 3 which represents Tekamah school patrons.
The 2022 election cycle also marks a shift for Burt County at the national level. When Congressional boundaries were redrawn following the 2020 census, Burt County was moved into Nebraska’s Third District, represented by Republican Adrian Smith.
Anyone seeking a state level office or higher must file with the Secretary of State. Anyone seeking a county office must file with the county clerk. Candidates for municipal office must file with their local city clerk.
The primary election is set for May 10. The general election is Nov. 8.