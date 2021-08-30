 Skip to main content
Cardinals are “flying home”
The Herman Alumni Banquet will be held Saturday, Sept. 11.

The banquet will honor the intended classes for 2020 and 2021. This year’s banquet will coincide with Herman Days and will be held at the Herman American Legion Hall.

Registration will begin at 5 p.m. with the meal and program starting promptly at 6 p.m..  Both the registration and the banquet will take place in the basement.

Anyone wishing to attend should contact Rob or Jonnie Andrew at 402-456-7463 or rjandrew@gpcom.net before Sept. 4 to make your reservation.

