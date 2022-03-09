Carole Bagby

Elyda Carole (Allely) Bagby passed away on Feb. 27, 2022. A funeral service will be held on Saturday, June 25, 2022, at 10 a.m., at First United Methodist Church in Blair, with burial to follow at the Blair Cemetery. A celebration of life gathering honoring Carole and her late husband Chuck (Doc) Bagby will be held at Ralph Steyer Park in Blair following the burial, approximately 12 p.m. Lunch will be served.
Carole was born in 1936 in Curtis, Nebraska, on Jan. 4, her mother’s birthday. Sharing both birthday and first name with her mother Elyda, she went by her middle name, Carole. The family soon moved to Tekamah, where her father George Allely served as the town dentist.
Carole enrolled at Nebraska Wesleyan University in 1954, in pre-nursing. In 1959 she earned a dual Bachelor of Science from Wesleyan and an R.N. from Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Omaha.
While at Wesleyan, Carole met Kenneth Charles Bagby. Carole and Chuck were married on Dec. 18, 1956, and lived in Omaha where Chuck was finishing medical school. Carole worked as a staff nurse at Nebraska Methodist Hospital and as a summer replacement at medical offices in Omaha and hospitals in Oakland and Blair.
Their first son David was born in 1959, and the small family moved to Greeley, Colorado, where Chuck joined a medical practice with Carole’s uncle Jim. In response to the building of the Berlin Wall, Chuck was drafted into the U.S. Army in fall 1961, shortly before Rick was born. Carole and the boys moved back to Tekamah, across the street from her parents, while Chuck deployed to South Korea for 8 months. After his discharge, they moved to Omaha in 1963 for a residency in family practice at UNMC.
Their nomadic life ended in 1964 when they found their forever home in Blair where Chuck joined the Blair Medical Group with Drs. Rudy Sievers, Cliff Howard and Les Grace. Rick and David enjoyed the adventures they found in Blair, and the family joyfully welcomed two more kids—son Jeff in 1967, and daughter Kathleen in 1970.
Carole enjoyed the chaos and energy her kids provided, and loved to gather with other neighborhood moms while their kids played out in the neighborhood. She enjoyed the intellectual discussions over coffee, which fueled her energy for caring for her children.
Carole was also passionate about serving the Blair community, and she stepped into several leadership roles in health activities, emergency services, and civic organizations. In 1964 she joined the Blair Memorial Community Hospital Auxiliary, now the Burt-Washington County Medical Association Alliance, and served as its president in the early 1980s.
Carole initiated and led “Baby Think It Over,” a local teen-pregnancy prevention program of the American Medical Association Alliance, presented in Burt and Washington County schools. As president of the Washington County Nurses Association in the 1970s, Carole helped found and teach the first childbirth education classes and the first continuing education classes for nurses in the county.
Carole helped develop and sustain a local 24-hour crisis line and information and referral service, Family and Children’s Emergency Services (FACES), long before such services became commonly available.
Beginning in the early 1970s, Carole participated in the founding and promotion of the Black Elk-Neihardt Park in Blair, and fundraising for construction of the Tower of the Four Winds, dedicated in 1987 at the top of the hill above Dana College. Other civic work included serving on the Board of Directors of the John Neihardt Foundation in Bancroft and the Board of Directors of Crowell Memorial Home, where she also worked as a nurse for many years. A member of Blair First United Methodist Church since 1964, she served with Blair Methodist Women, taught Sunday School for 13 years, and was a Cub Scout Den Leader.
Carole is preceded in death by her husband Chuck; her parents, George and Elyda (Kennedy) Allely; brother Don Allely of Greeley, Colorado; brother John and wife Shirley (Magill) Allely of Elkhorn and sister Genie Allely of Tekamah.
She is survived by son David of Lincoln; son Richard of Lincoln and his family, grandson Brandon Mullen-Bagby and his wife Melissa Lee, and great-granddaughter Ruby Lee of Silverton, Oregon, and granddaughter Kerstin Mullen-Bagby of Lincoln; son Jeff and his wife Melanie of Cloverdale, California; daughter Kathleen Coate and her husband Paul, and grandchildren Genevieve and TJ Coate of Bloomington, Minnesota; and sister-in-law Joyce (Johnson) Allely of Greeley.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to: Blair First United Methodist Church Foundation, Blair Memorial Community Hospital Foundation, or Washington County Community Foundation; consider directing it to Black Elk-Neihardt Park.
Campbell Aman Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.