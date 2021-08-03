Funeral services for Carroll Reinert were held July 30, 2021, at Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Interment was later that same day, July 30, at the Craig Cemetery. A Craig native, he passed away Monday, July 26, 2021, in Lincoln at the age of 86.
Carroll Ray Reinert was born at home in Craig to Vera Ione (Weeces) Reinert and Melvin Davis Reinert. Carroll was raised by doting grandparents, Jacob and Della Weeces. A descendent of several Burt County pioneer families, he knew great-grandparents, great-aunts and uncles, and many cousins growing up which made him keen on his genealogy.
He excelled in academics and later received his master’s degree in pharmacy at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln, where he would meet his future wife, Margaret Ann Masters.
A 61-year member and Master Mason of the Oliver Lodge No. 38 in Seward, Carroll also belonged to the Huguenot Society and the Nebraska Society: Sons of the American Revolution. He was an avid rockhound and science fiction book reader.
Carroll is survived by wife Margaret Ann; son John William Reinert, daughter Jean Elizabeth (Douglas) Rinehart.
He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Anita Louise Reinert and half-brother Capt. Samuel Richard Reinert; two half-sisters and their families currently live in Arizona, Pamela Gassmann and Kara Lynn Walker.
Arrangements are under the direction of Butherus, Maser and Love Funeral Home in Lincoln. Condolences may be left online at www.bmlfh.com.