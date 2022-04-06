Catherine Swanson

Funeral services for Catherine L. Swanson were held April 4, 2022, at Trinity Lutheran Church in Walthill. Burial will be in Walthill’s Evergreen Cemetery. The 85-year-old Craig woman, a former Walthill resident, passed away March 27, 2022, at Arbor Care Center in Tekamah.
Catherine was born on Sept. 24, 1936, in Walthill, the daughter of Ernest Sr. and Iva (Glidden) Shaw. She attended and graduated from Winnebago High School. On Nov. 23, 1956, she was united in marriage to Milan Swanson in Walthill. She enjoyed working with Milan around the farm. For many years, she worked as a waitress at the Hi-Way Café and Hungry’s restaurants. Catherine loved to joke and kid with everyone, especially her family. She loved being a grandma and cherished the time spent with her children and grandchildren.
She is survived by her children; Kirk Swanson, Kim Swanson, Karla Swanson, and Kitty McNeill; seven grandchildren, nineteen great-grandchildren; brothers and sisters, Lola Grieve, Betty (Raymond) Lindgren, Joyce Montayne, Barbara Mason, Merl Shaw, Lester Shaw and Veronica (Lynn) Harris.
Catherine was preceded in death by her parents, her husband Milan; son-in-law, Mike McNeill; brothers and sisters, Ernest Shaw, Jr., Leroy Shaw, Sheila Roeseler, Mary Driggers, Harold Shaw, Harry Shaw, Doyle Shaw, and Gary Shaw.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home was in charge of the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at munderlohfuneralhome.com.