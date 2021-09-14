Cattle truck trip really is a vacation

Since my last column which described being entertained by a simple trip to Schuyler, Nebraska, I’ve had a real vacation!
Jim was asked if he wanted to pick up cattle outside of Hulett, Wyoming. He said yes and when he asked me about going along, I responded with YES!
For me, going on a multi-day truck trip in a vehicle used for hauling cattle involves at least three facets. First is getting the truck ready on the inside of the cab. (Think: removing cattle poop tracked inside the vehicle after moving cattle.) I strip and wash the bedding, vacuum the interior and wipe down as many surfaces as can be wiped.
Next, I make sure I’m ready. I check out what the weather will be like. I find out where we will be spending our nights. Should a motel reservation be made? Have I packed clothes to match the weather and setting in a travel bag that is easy to store under the truck’s bunk?
Working with Jim to pack a food bag is the last step prior to our loading of the truck cab. We like to take a nice variety of fresh fruits and vegetables, items hard to find in our stops.
As Jim is making his final preparations, I put on the clean bedding, get our bags in place and put on my seatbelt.
As we headed across northern Nebraska via Highway 20, I was surprised by how much green I saw and that some roadside ditches filled with water. What a contrast to the news reports of water-short California. Big, round hay bales covered hay meadows and could be found in many road ditches. Other fields contained crop circles of corn or soybeans under the reach of center pivots.
Traveling on, farm ground gives way to the rolling Sandhills, rangeland covering 12.75 million acres in Nebraska out of the state’s 50 million, or just over a quarter of the state. I had no idea they were SO BIG! It is amazing what can be found on Internet searches of reliable sites when one returns home.
At Valentine, we stopped at the Plains Trading Company, a bookstore and more, owned and run by old college friends, the Gudgels. After a delicious dinner of prime rib at the Peppermill, we slept in the truck parked next to the Niobrara River with the overnight temperature falling to the high fifties. Beautiful sleeping weather!
Next day, as we headed west of White River on Highway 44, pastures were brown and ponds were shrinking as we entered the Badlands. Prairie dog towns dotted the landscape. The Black Hills were next.
While the roads through Rapid City are smooth and fast, the overwhelming scenery is huge billboards. Guess it makes the back side of the Black Hills even more gorgeous in contrast. The road from Belle Fourche in South Dakota to Hulett, Wyoming, was new to both Jim and I.
It was a gem. Well, at least for me, as I could enjoy the scenery with the eight percent grade descent on one stretch. We stayed at a motel with a pool (yes, I packed a swimsuit) for our second night of vacation in the scenic town of Hulett, in the shadow of Devil’s Tower. We had a second pleasant dinner out. Typical for a small town, conversations were struck up with the locals and we even shared a beer with the mayor.
The next morning, the scale used for our unloaded weight was inside of a sawmill. Interesting site. Then there was a 20-mile trip to a ranch where seven trucks were loaded with 775-pound calves whose destination was a feedlot in Burt County. The return trip was trouble free.
Like I wrote last week, what is a vacation? Does it have a formula? Could it be boiled down to getting on a conveyance to go somewhere else and spending money on food, lodging and transportation while seeing new things?
Who knows if we’ll ever travel internationally again? This trip, we got to see wonderful scenery, ate good food and someone else not only paid the vehicle cost, but paid Jim to drive. As a passenger, it was a win-win for me and our budget.
The truck owner, Joe Larson, seems to appreciate that for a trip like this, his truck cab gets a thorough, free cleaning.
Jim says, “You’ll be happier if you don’t expect too much in life. You take it where you can get it.”
We are the frugal travelers who love livin’ in Craig.