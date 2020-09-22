Sometimes the best defense is a good offense. A good defense helps, too.
Bishop Neumann showed plenty of both in a 42-6 win over Tekamah-Herman at Tiger Stadium Friday night.
The Cavaliers, ranked seventh in the C2 top 10 by the state’s largest daily paper, turned two interceptions into touchdowns a minute and a half apart late in the second quarter to take control of the game. Seth Fairbanks claimed the first one, taking a tipped ball at the Tiger 45 all the way to the end zone.
Tiger quarterback Brock Rogers was intercepted again on another tipped ball on Tekamah-Herman’s next snap, giving the Cavaliers the football at the T-H 27. Andrew Wyllie did the honors from four yards out four plays later.
Leading 21-0 at halftime, Neumann opened the third quarter with a 69-yard, 10-play drive that essentially put the game away. Spencer Wiese’s one-yard TD run capped a 12-carry, 96-yard night for the senior running back.
But the Tigers had their chances. Trailing 7-0 midway through the first quarter, Cole Freidel picked off Neumann QB Kolten Cada near midfield, returning it to the Neumann 31. The Tigers pushed the ball to the 20 before the drive stalled out. They left the ball on downs again in Neumann’s half of the field before the interception bug bit hard.
With the running clock in effect, the Tigers had the ball for much of the fourth quarter. Rogers engineered a 13-play, 76-yard drive, capped by Daniel Heaney’s nine-yard scoring run.
Neumann’s defense limited Tekamah-Herman to 130 total yards. For the game, Rogers went 2-of-13 for 24 yards and was intercepted three times. Dylan Chatt notched 30 yards on six carries.
Tiger head coach Graig McElmuray said the things his team does well in practice isn’t translating to the field on game days.
“Point blank, if we practice hard and do things right in practice but then not do the correct things in games, like we are at every position, then this is what will continue,” he said. “We need to fix our attitudes, we need to have enough effort to fix our game time mistakes and we need to execute the plays called.”
Garrison Potadle continued his solid play on the defensive side of the ball, logging 11 tackles, including two for losses. Kody Bitter recorded nine total tackles, Cole Bottger added six.
The Tigers visit Crofton on Friday night. The Warriors are the only unranked team the Tigers will see before Columbus Day. But Crofton is a deceiving 1-2. Their two losses have come to the top two teams in the state on consecutive Fridays, 30-13 to Oakland-Craig Sept. 11 and 22-14 to number-two Aquinas Catholic last week.
The Scoreboard
Bishop Neumann 7 14 21 0—42
Tekamah-Herman 0 0 0 6— 6
First Quarter
BN—Cada, 1-yard run (Pentico kick) 6:10
Second Quarter
BN—Fairbanks, 45-yard interception return
(Pentico kick) 5:54
BN—Wyllie, 6-yard run (Pentico kick) 4:20
Third Quarter
BN—Wiese, 1-yard run (Pentico kick) 7:08
BN—Mongar, 9-yard run (Pentico kick) 2:44
BN—Swartz, 7-yard run Pentico kick) 0:02.6
Fourth Quarter
TH—Heaney, 9-yard run (kick failed) 3:32