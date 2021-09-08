Celebrate Herman Days this weekend

Herman’s annual alumni banquet has some company this year.
Postponed until Sept. 11, the banquet is being held in conjunction with Herman Days activities. The banquet, which will honor the intended classes for 2020 and 2021, will be held at the Herman American Legion Hall. Organizers had sought reservations by Sept. 4. Registration begins at 5 p.m. with the meal and program starting promptly at 6 p.m. Both the registration and the banquet will take place in the basement.
Other sites will be busy this weekend, too. There will be local food vendors, a flea market, farmer’s market and an arts and crafts show Saturday and Sunday at the village’s spacious park.
Saturday there will also be “The Sawmill on the Hill,” provided by Trent Hansen. It will include sawmill demonstrations along with the opportunity to purchase some beautiful wood pieces.
Ducks Unlimited is sponsoring a cornhole tournament that will be held at Petersen’s Bar 75. A wiffle ball tournament will be at the park for anyone who wants to play.
Sunday features a car show at the park and, of course, the chance to talk with friends, family and neighbors.
Anyone interested in having a table at the flea market or a car in the car show can contact Nels Christensen at 402-533-8794. Wiffle ball teams can contact Gabe Petersen at 402-533-8575 (all ages) and those interested in cornhole can contact Jason Christiansen at 402-306-3383.