Cell tower application denied

Burt County Board of Supervisors on Feb. 25 denied a request for a conditional use permit sought by an AT&T contractor to put up a 448-foot guyed tower in north central Burt County.
The decision came nearly two hours after the board allowed a 120-foot tower to go up about four miles away.
The taller tower was sought by Buell Consulting on behalf of Parallel Infrastructure. The company had contacted Burt County Attorney Edmond Talbot to ask for a delay in considering the company’s request, but no one from the company appeared at the meeting.
Regardless, District 5 Supervisor Dale Webster was ready to grant the request.
“I see no good reason why this shouldn’t go up,” Webster said before board chairman Dave Schold decided to give someone from Buell time to appear.
The issue is the ongoing argument between AT&T and another one of its vendors, SBA.
AT&T is asking permission to construct a 448-foot guyed tower to, it says, increase coverage, provide access for emergency response communications and support 5G transmissions.
The telecommunications giant currently has a contract with SBA for a tower already in the area, about two-thirds of a mile away from where AT&T wants to put up the new one. That contract runs through November of 2023.
A public hearing was held on the request for a conditional use permit on Jan. 11.
When the matter was picked up again later in the morning, SBA’s attorney, Matt Munderloh had a good reason not to grant the permit.
“If you grant this, you’re going against your own zoning regulations and your own county attorney says so,” Munderloh said. “There is a faiklure of the applicant to show a diligent effort to negotiate.”
He said Burt County’s regulations encourage as few towers as possible, and encourages companies to negotiate agreements to share tower space.
Munderloh said SBA hasn’t been contacted by AT&T since December.
Munderloh said it wasn’t SBA’s intent to put the county board in the middle of a dispute between two companies. He AT&T was doing that by asking the board to violate its own ordinance.
“You kind of are in the middle of it because of how your zoning regulations work, by asking companies to negotiate,” he said.
Denying the application means AT&T would have to apply again if it wants to build the tower. The time delay would allow the Burt County Planning Commission time to change the language around negotiations, should it choose to do so.
In other business during its Feb. 25 meeting, the county board:
—Following a brief public hearing, approved the construction of a 120-foot monopole tower in north Silver Creek Township. The tower is part of an effort to bring high-speed internet access to rural areas.
Proponents of the tower say there is no Internet access at all in some areas the tower will cover.
—After a length discussion, took no action on a proposed change to a county policy that reimburses employees who obtain their first Commercial Driver’s License.
The resolution outlining the policy was passed in 2017. A the time, it cost $64 to get a CDL. Changes in state law have since pushed the cost to over $4,000.
Board members were concerned that leaving the policy in place requires the county to pay out large sums of money for employees who get a CDL, only to see them leave for better paying jobs.
Webster said it was unlikely in the current job market that anyone would apply for an $18 per hour job and have to spend $4,000 to get it.
Supervisor Paul Richards said the county shouldn’t be in the position of putting a someone in a county truck who doesn’t know how to operate it and urged Highway Superintendent Ann Chytka to only seek CDL holders when a job opening comes up.
—Heard a report from Angi Heller with UNL Extension about the pending hire of a new 4-H assistant for the county.
The new hire would be a university employee but paid by the county. She said recent changes at the university level in terms of compensation and equity will push the county’s cost for the position to over $60,000 beginning with the 2022-23 budget year.
Heller said a prospect has been identified. The prospective employee has a master’s degree and teaching ezxperience, but currently lives outside the county.
“Depending on your vote today, I’ll contact the candidate and she could start within the next two weeks,” Heller said.
—Allowed former 4-H assistant Mary Loftis to continue working for the county as an independent contractor serving county residents in explaining Medicare benefits.
—Approved two grant requests through Burt County Economic Development and a third through the lodging tax fund.
BCED grants were bestowed upon Scott Gatewood to pay for an expansion of his business, Scott’s hardware, in downtown Oakland. The board was told Gatewood has purchased a neighboring building and wants to join the two properties.
The low bid for the job was $12,290. Because the Commercial Renovation Grant Program pays half of the low bid up to a maximum, Gatewood was eligible for $6,145 which the board approved.
The board also approved $3,000 for Robert Sparks through the Residential Demolition Grant Program.
According to his application, a tree fell on his mother’s house in Decatur. Damage was extensive enough to warrant tearing down the building. The residential demo program also pays half of the low bid, $6,000 in this case.
Hoot Gibson Memorial Rodeo sought $500 in lodging tax money to pay for out-of -county advertising for the rodeo, planned for June 3 and 4 in Tekamah.