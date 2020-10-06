The United States Department of Agriculture has announced the Coronavirus Food Assistance Program 2 for agricultural producers who continue to face market disruptions and associated costs because of COVID-19.
Burt County Farm Service Agency Executive Director Julie Hall said the CFAP 2 application deadline is Dec.11, 2020. CFAP 2 is a direct payment program designed to assist farmers and ranchers due to the negative impacts of the global pandemic.
Hall said CFAP 2 does vary from CFAP 1, including the addition of some commodities that were not eligible in the initial CFAP.
“All producers should visit farmers.gov/cfap and click on the ‘eligible commodities finder”’ to review which commodities are eligible and to learn about the payment structure for each commodity,” she said. “CFAP 2 is a separate and distinct program from the initial CFAP, and producers who received assistance in the first CFAP round also can apply for assistance through CFAP 2.”
CFAP 2 payments will be made for three categories of payment calculations:
1) Price Trigger Commodities
This category includes major commodities such as barley, corn, sorghum, soybeans and all classes of wheat. Payments will be based on 2020 planted acres of the crop, excluding prevented planting and experimental acres. Payments for price trigger crops will be the greater of the eligible acres multiplied by a payment rate of $15 per acre; or the eligible acres multiplied by a nationwide crop marketing percentage, multiplied by a crop-specific payment rate, and then by the producer’s weighted 2020 Actual Production History (APH) approved yield. If the APH is not available, 85 percent of the 2019 ARC-CO benchmark yield for that crop will be used.
For broilers and eggs, payments will be based on 75 percent of the producers’ 2019 production.
Cow’s milk payments will be based on actual milk production from April 1 to Aug. 31, 2020. The milk production for Sept. 1, 2020, to Dec. 31, 2020, will be estimated by FSA.
Eligible beef cattle, hogs and pigs, and lambs and sheep payments will be based on the maximum owned inventory of eligible livestock, excluding breeding stock, on a date selected by the producer, between Apr. 16, 2020, and Aug. 31, 2020. Regarding the exclusion of breeding stock, replacement livestock, including first-time bred animals who have not yet birthed or male animals who have not yet been exposed to a herd, are considered eligible for payment.
2) Flat-Rate Row Crops
This category will have payments calculated based on eligible 2020 acres multiplied by $15 per acre. These crops include alfalfa, oats, hemp, triticale, and several others.
3) Sales Commodities
This category includes specialty crops; aquaculture; nursery crops and floriculture; other commodities not included in the price trigger and flat-rate categories, including tobacco; goat milk; mink (including pelts); mohair; wool; and other livestock (excluding breeding stock) not included under the price trigger category that were grown for food, fiber, fur, or feathers. Payment calculations will use a sales-based approach, where producers are paid based on five payment gradations associated with their 2019 sales.
Applying for Assistance
Hall said her office was mailing applications to local producers. “If you do not receive an application in the mail by the middle of the month, please contact the office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2. Producers also have the option to apply for CFAP 2 online through the farmers.gov/cfap application portal.”
Producers who have questions on any FSA program should contact the Burt County Farm Service Agency office at 402-374-1920, ext. 2.