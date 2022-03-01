Change to zoning rules has to wait

City council wants to consider proposed changes for Industrial zones individually
It could be another two weeks before an area ag business will know if it can expand.
Prinz Grain has plans to add another grain bin near its current site at the corner of 14th and B.
The area is an Industrial zone and a bin is a permitted use.
But there’s a sticking point. The bin Prinz wants to put up is bigger than current zoning regulations allow.
So they went to Tekamah Planning commission to have certain portions of the city’s zoning rules changed.
After a two-hour public hearing on Feb. 22, the commission came forward with three recommendations. They include changing the maximum height of permitted conditional uses within an Industrial zone that’s adjacent to a residential district; changing the setback requirements within an Industrial zone; and changing the definition of grain storage facility and eliminating the linear feet requirement for grain storage from a Residential or Commercial zone.
Speaking for the grain company, Paul Peters said the company chose the site because it already owns the ground and necessary infrastructure, including a bin leg, is already in place. He said the company had thought about moving its operation to the Industrial area near the Dollar General store, but it then would have to purchase land and erect the needed leg.
A neighbor to the proposed site, Sharon Robinson, said she absolutely didn’t want the addition. She said two houses were on the site when she moved into her house 60 years ago.
“There’s already enough dirt, noise and trucks,” she said. “We don’t need any more.”
Robinson said that on occasion the dust is so thick from the current bins that she can’t see across the street.
“Who would want that in their front yard?” she asked. “They tell me the value of my house is going up, but I can’t sell it for that. Who’d buy it?”
Mayor Ron Grass said he was opposed to the changes, saying residents shouldn’t be sacrificed for a company’s bottom line.
Peters said the demand from the ag sector has been tremendous. “Farmers have been so supportive, they want us to have it,” he said. “We want to add another bin to better serve our customers.”
The bin in question is planned at 90 feet high.
Under current regulations, the maximum height of a conditional use is 65 feet if the site is adjacent to a Residential zone. The change being sought eliminates that requirement and removes the requirement that all grain storage facilities be 600 feet away from existing Residential or Commercial districts.
The proposed ordinance makes all of the changes under one umbrella.
Council member Matt Cass asked that it be rewritten so the council can consider the matters individually.
In order to facilitate construction, it was implied that the matters would be approved under the emergency clause, which would suspend the requirement that a proposed ordinance be read in public three times before its passage.
The council is expected to take up the matter again at its March 10 meeting.
In other business during its Feb. 24 meeting, the council:
—Approved a resolution that requires a minimum payment for auditorium use. Requests for waivers will be considered on a case-by-case basis and the council retains the right to waive any fee.
—Gave local approval to a request from Chris and Kelly Eggers to add an outdoor beer garden to their downtown establishment, Ronnie’s Bar.
Plans call for adding the beer garden to the front corner of the property. Approval is contingent upon permission from the state Department of Transportation, who may force a change in plans if the initial concept is deemed to be too close to the highway.
The Eggers said plans could be changed to meet the state’s requirements, including moving the garden to the north side of the property or closer to the rear, but the approval process has to start at the municipal level. From there, detailed plans must be approved by the Nebraska Liquor Control Commission.