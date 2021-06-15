Funeral services for Charles Lane were held Saturday, June 12, 2021, at Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft. Burial with military honors followed in the Lyons Cemetery in Lyons. The 89-year-old Lyons man passed away on Tuesday, June 8, 2021, at MercyOne Medical Center in Sioux City.
Charles Ralph Lane was born on July 17, 1931, to Joseph and Gladys (Goranson) Lane in rural Rosalie. He attended and graduated from Rosalie High School in 1949 and later served in the United States Air Force. C. R. was a member of the Lyons VFW Robert Klase-Rogers Post No. 7998.
On Oct. 7, 1951, Charles married Janice P. Nelsen in Lyons at the Methodist Church. To this union were born six children.
C. R. was an active outdoorsman when he was younger. He enjoyed going on hunting and fishing trips and riding horses. When traveling and going on vacations, C. R. and Janice pulled their camper everywhere, they very rarely stayed in a hotel. In more recent years, C. R. would travel to demolition derbies and car shows with his family. He was very proud of his family and loved visiting with people about them. C. R. will always be remembered for his “one liners” and short phrases.
He is survived by his son, Rocky (Julia) Lane of Lyons; daughters, Ranee (Charles) Cliff of Lake City, Minn., Rita Lane of Lyons, Robin (Bryan) Frahm of Lyons, Lana (Joe) Minton of Lyons, Lorna (Dan) Walker of Lincoln; 14 grandchildren; 31 great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews.
C. R. is preceded in death by his wife, Janice Lane; parents; and brother, Jerry (Wilma) Lane.
Memorials are suggested to the family for future designation.
Arrangements are under the direction of Munderloh-Smith Funeral Home in Bancroft.