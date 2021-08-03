Chasing a dream: T-H grad going to work for the biggest name in sports broadcasting

When Alexandra Snow, known as Allie to her friends, graduated from Tekamah-Herman in the spring of 2016, she said she wanted to be a sports broadcaster.
Her dream may be starting to come true.
Snow recently accepted a position with ESPN, which bills itself as “the worldwide leader in sports.”
But you won’t be seeing her on-screen anytime soon. Probably.
Snow’s job is formally titled production assistant. That makes her one of the people behind the scenes who make sure everything goes smoothly. And that’s OK with her.
“I missed working in sports,” she said. “I was thinking I wanted to get back into it and tell stories behind the camera.”
Snow had been working at Lincoln television station KLKN since graduating from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln in the spring of 2020. But most of her work was with the news department. One of her last stories centered on the fast food restaurant in Lincoln’s Havelock neighborhood that saw all of its employees quit over chronic understaffing and poor working conditions. The story ended up going viral on social media.
While looking for opportunities, she found an online post about a job opening at ESPN. She reached out to a woman who already was in the same program she’ll be entering next week.
“I messaged her and said I was interested,” Snow said. “She was so helpful. She even wrote a letter of recommendation for me and I’ve never met her.
“It’s a great example of networking and to think it all started with a DM on Twitter.”
The job is in a program called ESPN Next. It’s billed as an in-house leadership development program designed to develop the network’s next generation of talent. She’s part of a group of 25 new hires who will be immersed into all facets of the television industry, from on-air story-telling and production to marketing. They also will get the chance to pitch story ideas and business plans to ESPN executives.
At the end of 18 months, she can be promoted to content associate.
“It’s the next level up,” Snow said. “There’s more opportunities for travel, you can go on to be a producer. There’s opportunities to grow within the company.
“But it’s not just production. It’s the first step that can lead to a lot of different avenues.”
She left Monday for Bristol, Conn., but will be living in nearby Hartford. All of her belongings were shipped east on Thursday, so she admitted she’ll be living out of a suitcase for a couple of days. She even has a roommate, so they can carpool to work.
“I met her through Zoom,” Snow said. “She was a reporter in Lansing, Mich., so that’s cool.”
After a few days of getting acclimated with ESPN’s expansive campus in Bristol, Snow will start her work in one of seven pods, working with some of the network’s better-known shows, like SportsCenter or NFL Live. Her duties include editing video, creating graphics and some writing. Each pod will last about a month.
She also will attend a variety of business workshops to learn that side of television.
Making her way through the pods will look a bit like her educational path. Following her high school graduation, she interned at the Burt County Plaindealer before heading off to college. While at UN-L, Snow said she made it a point to be involved in things outside of the classroom. She took radio jobs and did newspaper writing for Nebraska News Service. She also interned at an Omaha television station and at the Big 10 Network in Chicago. While there, she met an associate producer who now has the same job at ESPN.
All of those experiences, she said, made her more noticeable when it can time to apply with the worldwide leader.
“Over 700 people applied for these openings. I had to find ways to make myself stand out,” she said. “As an intern I learned how to cut video. My first full-time job as a reporter was in a smaller market where you had to do everything yourself—that helped, too.
Her time at Tekamah-Herman helped, too.
A decorated high school athlete, she said she loved sports and grew up watching SportsCenter and arguing over sports with the boys in school.
As graduation neared, she started making lists of her strengths.
“I love sports and I love talking to people,” she said. “That helped narrow my interests.”
She credits one of her English teachers, Juliet Jensen, with her career development.
“She was a big influence, not just in class, but with life lessons,” Snow said. “Her class was so empowering.”
As an example, Snow said she had to write a paper for Jensen’s class and chose the topic of whether college athletes should be paid. “That was before all of this name, image and likeness all came up.
“She let me write about it and pushed me to be my best. I’d like to tell her thanks for that.”
She said maybe her opinions on the topic have changed over time, but one thing hasn’t. She remains grateful to all of the people who’ve helped her get where she is in life.
“I would have never imagined I’d be here,” she said. “I still can’t believe it.”