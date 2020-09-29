Thank you so much to those who came to our Ice Cream Fundraiser. We had a good turn out and we made about $275. Everyone seemed to enjoy it. Fun to see everyone’s eyes light up when I gave them their sundaes and floats. Hope you all enjoyed it.
We are getting closer to being finished with upgrades here. Cass is hoping to be done putting in new units this week. They have been busy.
We will be getting our new broaster (I should say new to us) Thursday. So, if it all goes well we will be using it for our October Birthday Monday meal. Our old one has been having some issues so it is time to replace it. Marv is ready for it!
We served 86 broasted chicken meals today so we were busy. Thank you to all of you that sat in line and said not one word about waiting. Your patience is appreciated very much. I’m sure glad it wasn’t 90 degrees out!
We are going to have a Garage Sale on Oct. 23 and 24. It will be in the back room and outside where there will be room for everyone to spread out. We have some items already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop it off or I can come to pick it up if needed. We will not accept large furniture. It is just too hard for us to sell. Thank you in advance for your kindness and helping us out.
I want to thank everyone for thinking of me on my birthday. The birthday wishes, cards, phone calls and gifts were great. I have to say my biggest surprise was a call from Midge Green, it was so good to talk to her and she sounded wonderful. I had a great day and it was all because of your kindness and thoughtfulness. After the apple pie and chocolates I have to start eating salads again. But it was worth it! Thanks again, I miss you all.