Chatt Center reopening

Hi, everyone. By the time you read this we will be open. We will be going back to our usual routine, except for the evening meals. We are going to hold off on that for right now. We will still have lunches five days a week and do carry-outs for those of you that would rather not come in. Carry-outs will start at 11:00 a.m. and dining in will start at 11:30 a.m. I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Please watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here.
The exercise room will be open on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday to the public. We will have cleaner and paper towels available like before to clean the machines when you are finished. The pool room will be available every day. You will be able to do exercise classes and watch the DVDs. Card playing is a go. If you would like to stay after lunch to play pitch you are more than welcome to whenever you want. Bingo could be a go if there are enough interested. Quilters may come and start up again. No birthday parties yet, but we are working on it. It will be so good to see everyone again. Thanks for your patience, it has been a long time getting here but we finally made it. See you all soon!
If you have any questions, please give me a call at 402-374-2570. If I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can. I am here to help as much as I can.