Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Gene Hansen and Ed Brenneis have been busy putting in a raised garden bed so we can have some fresh veggies. It is looking good.
We had to move our mailbox back to where it was at the other end of the parking lot so the mail carrier didn’t have to drive through the parking lot. You know there is just too much traffic in our parking lot for it to be safe for her! Figure that one out. Thank you Ed for doing that for me so I can get mail delivered again.
We are going to replace our dish washer, it is springing leaks and the girls have buckets catching the water. It’s time to go out with the old and in with the new. Thanks to the Memorial Committee for the funding to do that and helping with the garden. This is really going to help.
Thanks again to everyone for making these things happen. We really appreciate it.
It’s that time again to get signed up for Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons. You must be 60 years of age or older. Also, your income can be no more than $23,828 per year for a one-person household, or $32,227 per year for a two-person household. These are regulations from the state. To receive these coupons, call me at 402-374-2570.
We are looking forward to opening our doors again. The Board will be talking about it at the meeting on the May 13. There will be restrictions. We will still be doing the carry outs also. Lots to talk about, but we are getting closer. When we figure it out, you will know. Until then stay safe and healthy. We miss all of you.
We will be having a Garage Sale during the Citywide Sale on Friday and Saturday, June 4 and 5. We are taking donations. Just call before you come to the center and I will be here for you. Please, no large furniture. We will also be having ice cream sundaes and cones on Friday, and frozen cups of ice cream on Saturday. Hope to see you here.