Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope you enjoyed the nice weather because before you read this it will have been snowing again, so they say! It was nice while it lasted.
I’m sorry about not having toenail trims last week, our nurse was sick. We will try again this week on Jan. 19. Please call me to see if it is a go or not.
It seems that there have been quite a few people sick around town so be careful. If you are not comfortable, don’t go or wear your mask. Please take care of yourselves.
We have been having a lot of carry-out meals which is great. Glad to see so many of you taking advantage of our good meals. It’s also good for me to run (maybe walk) in and out to deliver! And NO, I will not be getting roller skates anytime soon. I would wipe out and bust my you-know-what and that would not be good. You will not be getting your laughs by watching me skate. Thanks for thinking of it, but no thanks. I haven’t lost my common sense yet... maybe!
We are still looking for more card players. Don’t worry if you haven’t played for a long time, it will come back to you. Take care everyone.