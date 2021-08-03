Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. What a busy day we are having around here. The corn has been shucked, and it is moving down the assembly line. They will be here awhile yet but it is getting there. Thank you to Lonnie and Linda Elliott for donating all of the sweet corn. Lonnie wants to get us some more but I told him the door would be locked when he got back. Lonnie, Dean Chase, Denny and Jan Kjeldgarrd and John Helzer took care of the shucking. Bev Corbin, Larry and Thelma Wascher, Reta Meyer, Patty Hancock and there’s Lonnie again. He really gets around. I have Linda Elliott in the kitchen with Pat Jensen, Jan Beedle, Kim is on double duty today, Jo is trying to stay in the corner and I don’t blame her. Me, well you know where I am. Everyone is so good to help out. It is very much appreciated and all of you are great volunteers to have around. Thank you again, so much!
I have been trying to get the column done for two days now. Our copier decided it did not want to work. I thought we had it fixed, 10 minutes after the repair man left it quit again. So we are going to try again here in a few minutes to see if it likes us or not. Sorry for the delay.
The pandemic is not over. Please, take care of yourselves. It seems like you have to do double duty because you need to take care of yourself and watch out for the other guy. If you are not comfortable at any time use your mask again. It is better to be safe than sorry.
Everyone seems to enjoy bingo here. It is on Tuesday at 1 p.m. Come on in and check it out.
Remember we are just serving lunches now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested. Scott is hanging in here with us until we find someone. Thank you Scott for being here, I really appreciate all your help.