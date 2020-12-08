 Skip to main content
Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving Day. Neil will be doing a lot of the cooking since I have a wounded arm this year. It’s only fair since he distracted me and I took a header. Tried to catch myself and that didn’t work. I’m getting better, just going to take time. I will fill you in on how our dinner was next week. Keep your fingers crossed for me, or we might be knocking on someone’s door with a plate in hand, and I will have my mask on!

We had a little problem with our pumpkin pie that was with our Turkey dinner the other day. All of the spices did not get put in so it was not very tasty. Sorry for that. We promise to do better next time. We try but we just are not perfect yet.

We are able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9 a.m., or (even the day before would be great) we will know how much food to prepare so everyone gets a meal. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.

