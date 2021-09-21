Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.
At 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, Jill Lewis with ELVHD will be here to talk about shots you can receive from them. So if you want to know about the booster, flu or other shots, come in. A lot of you are asking about shots so here is your chance to find out.
We will be having a garage sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. If you are ready to start cleaning out your closet, we will start taking donations the week of Sept. 20. Please no large furniture. If you are not sure we would take an item give me a call before bringing it. Thank you.
We had a good turnout for coffee and rolls. Thank you to those that were here. It was good to see everyone. Remember every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and get a roll.
Any questions call me at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested.