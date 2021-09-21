 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Chatt Center Weekly

Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.

At 12:30 p.m., Wednesday, Sept. 22, Jill Lewis with ELVHD will be here to talk about shots you can receive from them. So if you want to know about the booster, flu or other shots, come in. A lot of you are asking about shots so here is your chance to find out.

We will be having a garage sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. If you are ready to start cleaning out your closet, we will start taking donations the week of Sept. 20. Please no large furniture. If you are not sure we would take an item give me a call before bringing it. Thank you.

We had a good turnout for coffee and rolls. Thank you to those that were here. It was good to see everyone. Remember every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and get a roll.

Any questions call me at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.

We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call me if interested.

AgUpdate Daily Headlines

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Jett Andreasen
Community

Jett Andreasen

Funeral services for Jett Andreasen were held Sept. 9, 2021, at Reach Church (formerly Country Bible). Jett, age 13 of Blair, passed away Sept…

Community

Saying goodbye to summer

Saying goodbye to summer is never easy, but here at the Burt County Museum it is something we just have to do. We are wrapping up our wonderfu…

Ramona Hamann
Community

Ramona Hamann

Funeral services for Ramona Hamann were Friday, Sept. 3 at Augustana Lutheran Church in Omaha. Burial was in Evergreen Cemetery. A Craig nativ…

Marketplace

Find the equipment you're looking for

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News