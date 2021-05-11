Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. The garden is almost ready to be planted. Just waiting for dirt. Looks nice, thanks to Gene and Ed. They did a great job. Ed also put up our new smoke alarms. He’s a really handy guy to have around. I think we should keep him! Thanks again guys for all your help. No new dishwasher yet but the girls are excited about it. Starting to get more items for our garage sale so – Thank You to everyone for helping us out.
Anyone that is interested and eligible to receive Seniors Farmers Market Nutrition Program Coupons call 402-374-2570. You must be 60 years of age or older; your income can be no more than $23,828 per year for a one-person household; or $32,227 per year for a two-person household.
We are looking forward to opening our doors again. The Board will be talking about it at the meeting on May 13. There will still be some restrictions. When we figure it out you will know. Until then stay safe and healthy. We miss you, it will be good to see you again.
We will be having a Garage Sale during the Citywide Sale on Friday and Saturday, June 4-5, no Sunday. We are taking donations now.