Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. I don’t know about you but I’m really liking this weather. It could stay like this for a long time and I wouldn’t crab! We had another great turn out for our broasted chicken on Wednesday. We served 105 meals. Jill Lewis with ELVHD was here to talk about the different shots available through them and answered questions. We hope to set up a clinic at the center in October to provide flu shots. No date set yet but we are working on it.

We still have people bringing tomatoes, squash, potatoes and even okra. Thank you to everyone for sharing. A lot of people would not be getting fresh produce if it wasn’t for you. Oh, we have nice apples also.

We will be having a garage sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15-16. If you are ready to start cleaning out your closet, we are taking donations. Please no large furniture. If you are not sure if we would take an item or not, please give me a call before bringing it in.

Remember, every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and have a roll and coffee with us.

Any questions give me a call at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.

We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call if interested.

