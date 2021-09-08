Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I don’t know about you guys but this weather right now is wonderful. We got the rain we needed and it cooled down, what more can we ask for?
I guess I don’t have a lot to talk about this week, which I know is a shock to a lot of you! I will give you a break this week. Hope all of you had a great weekend.
We have openings in the afternoons except for Tuesday (we have bingo), if anyone would like to set up a time to come into play cards, you are more than welcome. Just call and give me a heads up, please.
The exercise room will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the public.
We are serving our rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll with coffee for $2, and visit with people.
Any questions give me a call at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month. Please call if interested.