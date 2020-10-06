We are going to have a garage sale on Oct. 23 & 24. It will be in the back room and outside where there will be room for everyone to spread out. We have some items already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Our fundraising this year has not been up to our usual events, like everything else. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop it off or I can come to pick it up if needed. We will not except large furniture. It is just too hard for us to sell. Thank you in advance for your kindness and helping us out. We are getting some nice items in for the sale so mark your calendar to come in and check it out. Take care and stay safe!
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels 5 days a week but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we open back up. We have been asking everyone to place a chair or tray by your door (inside or out, which ever will work best for you) so that the volunteers are able to place your meal on it and not come into your home. This is for your safety as well as the volunteers. We just want to keep everyone as healthy as we can. We are also able to do carry out orders. If you would call us by 9 a.m. (or even the day before would be great) we will know how much food to prepare so that everyone will get a meal. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. If everyone will please pass the word since there are some people that do not receive the paper. We want to do everything that we can to make sure that you are getting a good meal through all of this. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. Wednesday is always a busy day so be prepared to sit in line for a little bit. I try to get the meals out as fast as I can. I thank you for your patience, I don’t move as fast as I used to! We will be serving until everyone gets their meal. If you cannot make it by that time let me know and we will hold your meal for you for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down by the mail box and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. Way to much truck traffic out there.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.