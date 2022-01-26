Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. Lots of sickness of all kinds going around so be careful about getting out and about.
I know we all need to get out, just protect yourselves. I started wearing a mask again when going into the different stores. I just don’t want to be the one who gets other people sick.
I want to apologize to anyone that stopped by last Friday for a meal or if I didn’t get you called for the home deliveries. I tried to come to work and about ended up in the ditch twice so I turned around and took the gravel back home. Was not good. I tried to change the message on the answering machine but it would not let me. So by the time that they got back to me and fixed the problem, lunch was over. Sorry for any inconvenience this may have caused anyone. The problem should be fixed. Keep your fingers crossed. Just a reminder. The billboard out front will say “closed”, listen to the West Point radio station KITC 107.9 FM the Bull or 840 AM for a closing announcement, check on our Facebook page or call the office and hope that it will work. It would be wonderful if we didn’t get any more bad weather, but this is Nebraska.
If there is anyone that would be interested in serving on the Board of Directors, there will be three positions; their three-year term is up in April. Please give me a call for any info or, if you would like to fill out a nominee profile, just stop by the Chatt Center. We have a great board here and we are open to new ideas.
If there is anyone that would like to volunteer and come in for about two hours a week on a Tuesday to call bingo, please give me a call. They start at 1:00 and are usually done by 2:30 or so. You can play also, if you like. Give me a call. 402-374-2570.
Take care everyone. Thanks for all of your support!