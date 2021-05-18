Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone.
Well it is finally going to happen. We are going to open the doors on Monday, June 7.
We will have restrictions we have to follow. For now we will keep serving lunches. We will go back to evening meals at a later date. We will be serving inside at 11:30 a.m., for lunch and we are still doing the carry-outs at 11 a.m., if you prefer not to come inside. Your choice.
I will give you more details next week on the ins-and-outs of what we will be doing. For now, we have an opening date and something to look forward to. It will be so good to see everyone again.
Thanks for your patience it has been a long time getting here but we finally made it. See you all soon!
Hope that all of the ladies had a wonderful Mother’s Day. I am late as usual but “Happy Mother’s Day to everyone”.
Any questions, please call 402-374-2570, I am here to help. Take care of yourselves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.