Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. We are going to open the doors on Monday, June 7. We will have restrictions that we have to follow. For now we will keep serving lunches. We will go back to evening meals at a later date. We will be serving inside at 11:30 a.m., for lunch and we are still doing the carry outs at 11 a.m., if you prefer not to come inside. Your choice.
When you come in to eat you can find your seat and we will be waiting on you. We will get your drinks and food and bring it to you. If anyone would like to volunteer to help out on Wednesday, that would be great. I don’t think that I can keep up with both inside and out.
Please call us by 9 a.m., or even the day before (that would be great) so we will know how much food to prepare. We really need you to call us before showing up or you may not get a meal. Our carry outs are $5.50 per meal for 60 years of age and over. Meals for under 60 years of age are $7.50. Please take advantage of getting a good hot meal for yourself.
Pick up times are between 11 a.m. and noon on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you. Wednesday is always a busy day so be prepared to sit in line for a bit. I try to get the meals out as fast as I can. I thank you for your patience; I don’t move as fast as I used to! We will be serving until everyone gets their meal. If you cannot make it in time, let me know and we will hold your meal for a later pickup. When you pull into the parking lot, please pull up far enough so the other cars are not sitting out on the road. If you see that it is full please come in down at our second entrance and drive around the building to get in line. We do not want anyone to get hit out on the corner. Way too much truck traffic out there.
The exercise room will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the public. We will have cleaner and paper towels available like before to clean the machines when you are finished. Pool room will be available every day. If anyone would like to do an exercise class in a small group you will be able to and use the DVDs. Let me know when you would like to do this and how many will be in your group.
There will be no card playing yet. Bingo could be a go if there are enough interested. Quilters may come and start up again if interested. No Birthday Parties yet, but we are working on it.
It will be so good to see everyone again. Thanks for your patience it has been a long time getting here but we finally made it. See you all soon! If you have questions give me a call and we can work it out.
Hope that everyone has a safe and Happy Memorial weekend. Please Remember and Honor the Fallen, for their sacrifice.
Waiting for the rain to stop so we can plant our garden here. Thanks to the City crew for bringing us the dirt. Much appreciated. Can’t wait to get things growing.
We will be having a Garage Sale during the Citywide Sale on Friday & Saturday, June 4 & 5, no Sunday. We are taking donations now. Just give me a call before you come to the center and I will be here for you.
Any questions please give me a call at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can. Just take care of your selves and stay healthy.