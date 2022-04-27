Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope you are all doing good. I have to apologize for the wrong day for toenail trims. Franciscan Healthcare will be here to do your toes on the second Wednesday of every month. Please bring your own pan and towel to soak your feet beforehand. They are here at about 11 a.m. They will also do blood pressure checks for you.
We are in need of a new ice machine here at the center so we are going to be doing some fundraisers to help us reach our goal. Our first one is a raffle to win a quilt. It is one winner but you have a choice of three different quilts to pick from. The raffle tickets can be picked up at the Chatt Center, they are $1 each, or if you would prefer to just donate to our fundraiser you are welcome to do that also. We had a good turnout for our potato bar. We received a little over $1,200. Everyone has been so supportive of the fundraiser for our new ice machine. With all the generous donations, potato bar fundraiser and the quilt raffle added together we have reached our goal but we are going to reach a little further. Our cabinets and counter top where the ice machine sits is in need of repair so we are going to put part of the money towards a new cabinet and counter top. We never thought that we would reach our goal in such a short time. And we have all of you to thank. Thank you for supporting us and helping to make this a nicer place for you.
People are also reading…
Anyone that would like to volunteer to call bingo for us, please give me a call. It really helps us out around here. It is every Tuesday at 1 p.m. for about two hours. Thank you to Kim Kegler and Linda Schnell for helping this month.
This year will be having our membership meeting and our volunteer appreciation day together. We have not been able to show our appreciation for all of you that help us out so much around here, so it is time.
We have three board members that have their terms ending this year. If anyone would like to serve on the board, you are more than welcome to apply. I have paperwork here to fill out and if you have any questions, let me know. It will be a three-year term and we meet the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. We have a great board and they are good to work with.
Take care and hope to see you at the center.