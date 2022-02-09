Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I have to tell you... Monday was not a good day around here for anyone.
Jo was having trouble with the corn bread and a few other things, and Kim, well, lets just say she had an off day, to be kind.
So if any of you noticed that you didn’t get carrots with your ham and beans, just chalk it up to being a Monday. Me, my days are pretty much crazy anyway so we just have to laugh about it. It’s always good to have company on those days. Thanks girls for hanging in there with me.
It’s almost Valentine’s Day. We will be having door prizes that day. I’m looking for some games or something to do also. We will find something fun! Hope you will come into join us. We will play pitch after lunch if we have enough to play.
If there is anyone interested in joining the Chatt Center Board of Directors, let us know. We have three members whose terms are up in April. Give me a call or stop in and talk to me about it anytime. We have a good board and we are always open for new ideas.
We will have toenail trims on Feb. 9, starting at 11 a.m.. Let me know if you are interested and I’ll put your name down.
Hope you have a good week and say safe. Happy Valentine’s Day everyone!!