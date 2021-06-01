Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope you all had a wonderful Memorial weekend. I was ready for three days off; I don’t know about you guys!
We are going to open the doors on Monday, June 7. Just received word that the restrictions have been lifted. We will reopen and be able to do so without restrictions at this time. We just ask that you be mindful of everyone around you and don’t over-crowd in line. For now we will keep serving lunches, carry outs and home delivery. We will go back to evening meals at a later date. We will be serving inside at 11:30 a.m., for lunch and carry outs at 11 a.m. Your choice. The exercise room will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the public. We will have cleaner and paper towels available like before to clean the machines when you are finished. Pool room will be available every day. Exercise classes are okay. DVDs and card playing is a go. Bingo could be a go if there are enough interested. Quilters may come and start up again if interested. No Birthday Parties yet, but we are working on it. It will be so good to see everyone again. Thanks for your patience, it has been a long time getting here but we made it. See you all soon! If you have questions give me a call at 402-374-2570.
Got the garden planted the other day. I would like to thank Jim & Karen Elliott for bringing tomato plants in for us. Really nice ones.
We will be having a Garage Sale during the Citywide Sale on Friday & Saturday, June 4 & 5, no Sunday. We are taking donations now. Just give me a call before you come to the center. Please, no large furniture.
Any questions at all please give me a call. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.