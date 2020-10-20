So glad that we finally got some rain. Was so nice to have everything washed off and fresh again. The trees and the fall flowers are so beautiful. With the temp at 31 this morning at our house, I do believe fall is here. Hope it will stick around for a while before we get that white stuff.
We are going to have a Garage Sale on Oct. 23, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Oct. 24, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. It will be in the back room and outside where there will be room for everyone to spread out – if weather permits. We have some items already, but if anyone would like to donate to the sale we would appreciate it. Our fundraising this year has not been up to our usual events. Like everything else. Give me a call at 402-374-2570 and we will set a time for you to drop it off or I can come to pick it up if needed. We will not except large furniture. It is just too hard for us to sell. Thank you in advance for your kindness and helping us out. We are getting some nice items in for the sale so mark your calendar to come in and check it out.
This year we are not able to have our usual Veteran’s dinner so we are doing the next best thing that we can. On Veteran’s Day, Nov. 11, we will be serving free meals to all of our Veteran’s. You can receive a carry out or we can do a home delivery to you. We ask that you make a reservation by Nov. 6, to ensure that everyone will get a meal. When you call, please let me know that you are a Veteran. Call me at 402-374-2570. The meal for that day will be: Chicken Fried Steak, Potato & Gravy, Carrots, Roll, Cherry Crisp & Ice Cream or Milk. If anyone would like to help us cover the cost of these meals, your donations would be very much appreciated. We want all of you to know that we are still thinking of you in these strange times we are going thru now. A BIG Thank You to all of our Veteran’s and their families. Take care and stay safe!