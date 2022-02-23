Chatt Center Weekly

 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hi, everyone. We had a nice Valentine’s dinner. I hope everyone enjoyed themselves. We had door prizes, a few puzzles and trivia questions to see who knew about the history of Valentine’s Day. Everyone did better than me and I had the answers. Thanks to Darwin Ruwe, Roanna Barger, Bev Corbin and Reta Meyer for donating some of the door prizes and candy. Judy Magill picked some items up for us also. I had a few people share some of their Valentine’s events with us. It was good.

We had another big broasted chicken day on Wednesday, if you haven’t tried it, you don’t know what you’re missing! Thank you to all of you that keep coming back to support us here. It’s always good to see you.

Our March birthday party will be on Monday, March 7. We hope you will come in and enjoy the entertainment and some good food.

