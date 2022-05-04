Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Hope you are all doing well. We had our election for our new board members on Tuesday, and Linda Elliott, Randy Hart and Bruce Riddellwere elected for a three-year term. Congrats to them and welcome to the Chatt Center family. We have a great board to keep us going around here, and it shows.
A big thank you to Reta Meyer, who was our vice president, for always being there when we needed her, willing to help with anything. She is still going to keep up with the library; we will always need her around here.
Cindy Chatt has also left the board. She was always coming up with good ideas and helping get them done. We may still bug you for a few ideas, Cindy. Thank you for your help.
Then we have Bruce Riddell, he has come back to serve another term. We hope to keep Bruce around for along time, as he is a great money man, keeping us on the straight and narrow. Our new VP will be Linda Schnell, so congrats to you also, Linda.
With all the generous donations, potato bar fundraiser and the quilt raffle, added together we have reached our goal. However, we are going to reach a little higher. Our cabinets and counter top, where the ice machine sits, are in need of repair. So, we are going to put part of the money towards a new cabinet and counter top. We never thought that we would reach our goal in such a short time, and we have all of you to thank.
One reason we met our goal so fast is because Patty Hancock donated $5,000 to make sure that we could get the new ice machine. Everyone has been so kind to help us towards our goal, and we are able to do more to make it a nice center for all of you.
The raffle tickets are still on sale to win the quilt. If you would like to come in and see the quilts to choose from, you are more than welcome to. The drawing will be held on May 28 during the alumni luncheon.
Thank you for supporting us and all the help to make this a nicer place for you.
Anyone who would like to volunteer to call bingo for us, give me a call; it really helps us out around here. It is every Tuesday at 1:00 p.m. for about two hours. Thank you to Kim Kegler and Linda Schnell for helping this month.
Take care and hope to see you at the center.