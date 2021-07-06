Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Carter Place in Blair hosted our bingo party last Tuesday and the ladies really enjoyed it. It might have been because some of them won two and three times but, who am I to judge! Carter House is going to host bingo every Tuesday at 1 p.m., for now. They will bring the prizes and treats for everyone. Mark your calendars to come in and play bingo. Get a chance to see your friends again. Tell everyone to come on in, there is room for all of you.
Remember we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here.
The exercise room will be open on Monday, Wednesday and Friday to the public.
We are serving our rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30 a.m. again. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll with coffee for $2, and visit with people again.
We are still trying to get people in to play cards after lunch. Have had a few stay to play pitch so far. Anytime you would like to come in and play give us a call. If anyone is interested in volunteering to help do a little cleaning and decorating here at the center for different events let me know. I can always use some helping hands.
Any questions at 402-374-2570. Please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
So glad to see everyone coming in for the meals and for all of our other activities.
Memorials
Don and Dolores Coffman gave in memory of Kenny Hansen. Morris and Bonnie Fleischman gave in memory of Gennie Elliott. Denny and Jan Kjeldgaard gave in memory of Gennie Elliott, Helen Fleischman and Mike McCormick.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.