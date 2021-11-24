Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.
We had a really nice turn out for our veterans dinner. We had around 74 people. A big thank you to Bob Paul, Vicar Rex Rogers and Tony Bestwick for making it a wonderful evening. Ron Anderson and George Kahlandt received quilts of valor for their service and also Gene Chamberlain who was not able to be here with us that evening. They were beautiful quilts. The ladies put a lot of work into them. Photos are on our Facebook page if you would like to see them.
Tony had quite a collection of uniforms to show everyone and told about them. It was very interesting. Thanks again to everyone who helped make this a great evening for all of our veterans and their family and friends. We had a lot of comments on how nice it was which is always great to hear. We would not be able to do this without everyone’s generous donations and all of the helping hands. We are honored to be able to do this for you. Thanks.
We will be closed on Thanksgiving day and Friday, the day after. Hope you all have a wonderful Thanksgiving with your families. It has to be better than last year. Enjoy!
Remember we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
If you have any questions call 402-374-2570 and leave a message. I will get back to you.
Memorials
Bev Corbin and Jack and Linda Hovendick gave in memory of Don Magill.
Giving in memory of Fae and Howard Hovendick, Chet Watkins and Carolyn Benda was Jack and Linda Hovendick.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.