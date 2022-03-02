Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope that you all made it through the cold spell okay. It was not fun. One morning coming to town it was -6 with -26 wind chill. I would have had no problem staying home where it was warm, but the girls would have yelled at me, so I came. We had quite a few brave souls get out to eat.
I did have someone call and said that they saw on Facebook that we were closed due to the weather. Please be sure to call us if you do see that. We were open and we are here as much as we can be unless it is really bad weather. If the school is closed it does not mean that we will be. It was that way at one time but not anymore.
Thanks to Vickie Barr, Pete Robertson and Bob Paul for volunteering to call bingo for us this last month. It really helps us out around here. If there is anyone else that would like to do this once a month, let me know. It is on Tuesdays at 1 p.m. for about two hours.
In April, we will be having a membership meeting and voting on three board members. Anyone that would like to serve on the board is more than welcome to apply. I have paperwork to fill out, if you have any questions, let me know. It will be a three-year term. We meet the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. We have a great board and they are great to work with.
Our sign has not been working very well lately but I think it is back on track for now. It had a mind of its own for awhile so I just shut it down. (Put it in time out, I think it worked.)
Our March birthday party will be on Monday, March 7. We hope you will come in and enjoy the entertainment by Julie Couch and some good ole’ broasted chicken! Lunch is at 11:30 a.m., carry outs start at 11 a.m. Happy birthday, everyone.
Take care and hope to see you at the center.