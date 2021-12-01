Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends. Can’t believe it is December already, with Christmas right around the corner.
It has come up so fast. I’m not ready at all. Maybe over the long weekend I will be able to get some decorating done. I am not holding my breath on that one. Wouldn’t it be nice if, when you wake up one morning, everything is decorated just perfect. I have great dreams if only they would work out that way.
Monday, Dec. 6, will be our birthday party at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment will be Wayne Miller at 12:30 p.m., with pitch to follow. Hope to see you here and happy birthday to everyone born in December.
Remember every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and have a roll and coffee with us.
We are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
Any questions give me a call at 402-374-2570. I am here to help. If I am not able to answer leave a message and I will get back to you.
Memorials: Judy Magill and Charles and Linda Rogers gave in memory of Don Magill.
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.