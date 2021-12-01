Chatt Center Weekly

 Skip to main content
Hi, everyone. Hope everyone had a wonderful Thanksgiving with family and friends. Can’t believe it is December already, with Christmas right around the corner.

It has come up so fast. I’m not ready at all. Maybe over the long weekend I will be able to get some decorating done. I am not holding my breath on that one. Wouldn’t it be nice if, when you wake up one morning, everything is decorated just perfect. I have great dreams if only they would work out that way.

Monday, Dec. 6, will be our birthday party at 11:30 a.m. Entertainment will be Wayne Miller at 12:30 p.m., with pitch to follow. Hope to see you here and happy birthday to everyone born in December.

Remember every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and have a roll and coffee with us.

We are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.

Any questions give me a call at 402-374-2570. I am here to help. If I am not able to answer leave a message and I will get back to you.

Memorials: Judy Magill and Charles and Linda Rogers gave in memory of Don Magill.

Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.

Justin Magill
Community

Justin Magill

A celebration of the life of Justin Magill will be held Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, 2-7 p.m., at The Tipsy Pig in Tekamah. He passed away unexpecte…

Open house on Tuesday
Community

Open house on Tuesday

An open house for the new addition at Tekamah-Herman Schools is set for Tuesday, Nov. 30. A ribbon-cutting will be held at 4 p.m. The new addi…

Gary Olson
Community

Gary Olson

Funeral services for Gary Olson were held Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021, at First Presbyterian Church in Lyons. Burial with “Last Call” was in Lyons …

Jerry Barratt
Community

Jerry Barratt

A memorial Mass for Jerry Barratt was celebrated Friday, Nov. 19, 2021, at St. Patrick’s Catholic Church in Tekamah. Military honors will foll…

Kimberly Jackson
Community

Kimberly Jackson

Memorial services for Kim Jackson will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 12, 2021, at Moser Memorial Chapel Funeral & Cremation Services in …

