Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone.
I have received two calls about phone scams this week. Please be aware of who is calling you. If you have caller ID and you do not know the number, don’t pick it up. If it is a friend they will leave you a message and you can call them back. If you just pick up the phone and you have no idea who you are talking to, please hang up! They will tell you anything and everything to get you to do what they want. Don’t talk to them, you need to hang up. One call this morning was someone pretending to be their grandson and kept saying "grandma, grandma."
Please do not fall for this. They are doing this to get you upset and confused so that they can get money out of you. As far as I’m concerned they all should be…, well maybe I better not say, but you get the message. They are no good and are out to hurt people.
You have to protect yourself in these matters, since you are the one there. You can always make a call to your kids or grandkids after you hang up to check on them. Do not fall for this please. These scammers are terrible people. I hope that everyone will be careful about who you talk to on the phone. Please be very careful.
We have openings in the afternoons except for Tuesday (bingo). If anyone would like to set up a time to come in to play cards you are more than welcome. Just call and give me a heads up, please.
We received a box of peaches from the Lions Club that someone had ordered and asked them to be donated to someone that could use them. They are wonderful. We will enjoy them very much here at the center, peach cobbler, here we come. Thank you so much for thinking of us Karl.
Remember we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30 a.m. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11 a.m.
Any questions, call me at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.
Memorials
For: Kenny Hansen
From: Greg, Whitnee and Landon Miller, Elmer Swanson, Rex Rogers, Kent and Judy Hurlocker, Ron and Noni Rogers, Bob and Jane Paul.
Thank You for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.