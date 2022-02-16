Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope everyone enjoyed the nice weather, because it is changing again. Up and down, no wonder everyone is getting sick. Hang in there, it will be spring soon we hope!
I want to thank the girls who helped decorate to get ready for the birthday party and Valentine’s Day. This place looks good.
There is not a lot going on right now but we are staying busy with our meals. Thanks to all of you who are coming in. We served 120 meals on Monday for our birthday party. It was a good day and good music.
If there is anyone interested in joining the Chatt Center board of directors, there are three members whose terms are up in April. Give me a call or stop in and talk to me about it anytime. We have a good board and are always open for new ideas.
Hope you all have a good week and stay safe.