Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope you are all doing well!
I’m staying in out of the cold mostly. My poor Durango is even growling in the mornings with this cold. It’s getting too old for this stuff, too.
We had a great birthday party on Jan. 3 for all of the January kids. We served 99 meals that day so we were busy. Robbie Sears from Logan, Iowa, was our entertainer and we enjoyed listening to him. Thank you to Phyllis Long for helping me and finding the entertainers for our parties. You’re a big help Phyllis... I appreciate you for doing this.
Our sign out front has been doing it’s own thing lately. I’ve tried everything I know to fix it, and it didn’t like any of it. I believe we finally got it going, it doesn’t like the cold any better than we do. I tried to let everyone know that it was Bev Corbin’s 90th birthday on Jan. 2, but I failed so now you all know, anyway. Happy Birthday Bev!
Toenail trims will be on Wednesday, Jan. 12. Please call in if you would like to be put on the list.
Take care and stay warm!
Memorials: Mike Skophammer gave in memory of Henry Doncheski.
Thank you for your thoughtful memorials to the Chatt Center.