Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. Hope you are doing well. Just can’t beat this weather we are having. If you have been outside you have probably been bitten by that tiny little black bug that hurts like heck! We could do without those little things. For as small as they are, they have big teeth! I see more leaves falling all of the time. It’s fall! We have new baby kittens at the farm. So cute! Five of them and none of them look alike. So fun to watch them grow up.
Thursday, Oct. 13, we will have Arbor Care Center here to take your blood pressure and do toenail trimming at 11 a.m. ELVHD will also have a flu shot clinic from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jill Lewis will be here to give shots. If you have any questions about the shots, please call ELVHD at 402-529-2233. There will also be someone here to answer questions about supplemental insurance at 2 p.m.
We will be having a garage sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. If you are ready to start cleaning out your closet, we are taking donations. Please, no large furniture. If you are not sure if we would take an item, please call before bringing it in.
Remember, every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and have a roll and coffee with us.
Any questions, call me at 402-374-2570; leave a message and I will get back to you.
We are still looking for a relief cook. Please call if interested.