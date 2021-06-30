Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. It is so nice to be able to see everyone come in to the center again. I’m not getting a lot of work done visiting with everyone but that is ok, I will get it done. Glad to see that there are a lot of you taking advantage of the exercise programs. We have one or the other every day of the week so come and join in.
Hope all of you have a great 4th of July. We will continue the party on July 5 with broasted chicken for lunch, and we will celebrate the July birthdays with entertainment by Wayne Miller, starting at 12:30 p.m. He is excited to come back here to play for everyone so be sure to join us and have a great birthday party!
Remember, we are just serving lunches for now at 11:30. We are still doing carry outs for those of you that would rather not come in. When calling in for a meal please let us know if you are coming in or would like a carry out. Carry outs will start at 11:00.
I just ask that while going through the parking lot to be aware that there will be people walking in from their cars. We also have a few people that are not paying attention to the one-way traffic and end up going the wrong way. Watch out for them, we don’t want anyone getting hurt around here.
The first driveway is one way only coming into the parking lot. Please stop going out that way, someone is going to get hurt and then your troubles will really begin for going out the wrong way. It is not that far to drive down to the other end of the building to go out the right way. Try it; you may like it!! PLEASE READ THE SIGNS!
The exercise room will be open on Mon, Wed. and Fri. to the public.
We are serving our rolls and coffee every Thursday morning at 9:30 again. Please come in and join us for a good cinnamon roll with coffee for $2, and visit with people again.
Still trying to get people in to play cards after lunch. Have had a few stay to play pitch so far. Anytime you would like to come in and play give us a call and we will try to get a game started. Bingo is on Friday at 12:45 p.m. If anyone is interested in volunteering to help do a little cleaning and decorating here at the center for different events, let me know. I can always use some helping hands.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can; 402-374-2570. If I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Memorials
For: Gennie Elliott
From: Bob & Joan Anderson, Dennis & Janis Connealy
Thank you for thinking of the Chatt Center with your thoughtful memorials.