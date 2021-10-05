Chatt Center Weekly

Hi everyone. Cannot believe it is October already. The months go by so fast anymore. Grandma Magill always told me they would go by faster all the time. I was in high school when she told me that, and I didn’t believe it! I guess I wasn’t as smart as I thought I was back then. Imagine that! The farmers are really going for it, with harvest. I may get in trouble for saying this, but I would love some rain to settle the dust. I love country life but the dust is really bad right now. Can’t wait for the wind to change and come out of the north. Just to get the dust going the other way, that’s all.
We got three of our five windows replaced today. They went around to caulk the rest of the windows to make sure they are sealed good. It is nice to see out of them clearly again.
Wednesday, Oct. 13, Arbor Care Center will be here to take your blood pressure and trim toenails at 11 a.m. ELVHD will conduct a Flu Shot Clinic from 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Jill Lewis will be here to give shots. If you have any questions call ELVHD at 402-529-2233.
We will be having a garage sale on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 15 and 16. If you are ready to clean out your closet, we are taking donations now. Please no large furniture. If you are not sure if we would take an item or not, please call before bringing it in.
Remember every Thursday at 9:30 a.m., come and have a roll and coffee with us.
Any questions call me at 402-374-2570. Leave a message and I will get back to you.
We are looking for a relief cook to help out three to four times a month.