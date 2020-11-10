Hi everyone, with all of the virus around town I hope you are taking all the precautions that you can to stay safe. I really worry about everyone. Please take care of yourselves. We are doing the best we can around here to keep meals going out.
Jo, Kim and I would like to thank Marv (The Chicken King) for all his help in the kitchen slaving over the broaster cooking chicken. You were a big help for all of us Marv and we appreciate everything you did. Everyone loved the chicken – as you know. You will be missed Marv, Thank You so very much.
Hope everyone had a chance to get out and enjoy the beautiful weather last week. I got a lot done after work but it is getting dark way too soon. I had to wear my husband’s head lamp so I could finish my work in the dark. After a while, I was seeing eyes staring at me from the trees so I figured it was time to go to the house.
We received a donation of a very nice Nebraska Husker reversible winter coat size XXL. We are going to have a raffle for this coat. The tickets will be $1 each and the drawing will be Dec 1. This would make a great Christmas gift for your Husker fan. I will have the coat displayed in the window at the center, so come on by take a chance. Call me with any questions or to buy the tickets, and thank you for all of your support.
We are still delivering Meals on Wheels five days a week, but it is all lunches. No evening meals until we re-open.
Pick up time for carry outs are between and 11 and 11:30 on the south side of the building. I will bring it out to you.
Any questions at all please give me a call, I am here to help as much as I can. 402-374-2570 if I am not able to answer please leave a message and I will get back to you as soon as I can.
Just take care of your selves and stay healthy. Thoughts and prayers to all of you.