Hi, everyone.
Thank you so much to everyone that attended our 50th Anniversary Celebration last Sunday. We had a wonderful attendance.
Once again, everyone was so thoughtful to donate to keep our center going. I hope everyone enjoyed the celebration. Thank you to Linda Rogers for donating her time to entertain us with her wonderful piano playing. So many of you volunteered your time to help to make this happen. From the board to the ladies on the committee who helped to put our booklet together, decorating, taking care of things at the desk, helping serve beverages, cooking a good meal for all of you.
A big thank you to all of you. It is so nice to have people who are from out of town to take the time to come and help us celebrate our accomplishment. We are very proud of our center and the 50 years of service that we have given to this community. There are so many people that enjoy this center and we want to be able to keep things going for a long time. Just remember that we all get older and someday you will need a place like this to come to. We are here for everyone so please remember you are all welcome.
A new Tai Chi class will be starting April 17. It will be on Mondays and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. Everyone is welcome.
Take care.