Chatt Center Weekly

Hi, everyone. I hope that you all enjoyed our beautiful weather. Once again, we are being teased. Thanks Mother Nature!
Now, if she would just keep doing this on the weekends that would be wonderful for us working stiffs that can’t get out when we want to. OK, is it working, are you feeling sorry for us yet?
I was told that I had forgotten to add a name to our March birthday list that was in our newsletter. So, I apologize to Jim Elliott for not getting him on the list and we wish you a happy birthday as well as everyone else who is having a birthday this month. Sorry Jim, I will get you on the list! And it is not the naughty list!
We will be planning a clean up day for outside and inside when the weather decides to stay nice. We have bushes to trim, a tree to cut down, flowers to transplant and windows to wash. Inside is going to get a good cleaning with everyone’s help. And whatever else I can come up with before that time. We will set a time later on. The more help we have the faster it will get done. More information to come.
I believe that the Tai Chi class will start up in April, so for those of you that are interested watch for the flyers coming out from ELVHD. Jill will be in charge again and will be letting you know when. I know some of you would like to do this again.
Anyone that would like to volunteer to call bingo for us give me a call. It really helps us out around here. It is every Tues. at 1 p.m. for about two hours.
In April, we will be having a membership meeting. We will also be voting on three board members. Anyone that would like to serve on the board is more than welcome to apply. I have paperwork here to fill out and if you have any questions, let me know. It will be a three year term. We meet the second Thursday of each month at 9 a.m. We have a great board and they are good to work with.
Take care and hope to see you at the center.